Marte was added to the Reds' 40-man roster Tuesday.
Marte is considered to be one of the best prospects in the Reds' farm system, highlighted by his powerful swing as he hit 19 homers in 2022. He still has yet to play beyond the High-A level, but it seems as though it's only a matter of time before the young shortstop gets his call to the majors.
More News
-
Reds' Noelvi Marte: Playing with finger injury•
-
Reds' Noelvi Marte: Finishes 2022 strong with new org•
-
Reds' Noelvi Marte: Dealt to Cincy in Castillo deal•
-
Mariners' Noelvi Marte: Major offensive surge at High-A•
-
Mariners' Noelvi Marte: Struggling for AquaSox•
-
Mariners' Noelvi Marte: Warming up in High-A•