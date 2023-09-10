Marte (face) has avoided a concussion and is considered day-to-day, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Marte was a late scratch from Saturday's lineup against the Cardinals after being hit in the face with a ball during pregame. He was treated for a cut and a bruise. He did not require any stitches, though, and precautionary concussion testing came back clean. "There's a chance he's back pretty soon," Reds manager David Bell said after Saturday's loss to St. Louis. Cincinnati is off Monday, so it's possible they'll hold Marte out until Tuesday just to be safe. It sounds like he's going to be fine, though.