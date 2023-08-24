Marte started at third base, batted leadoff, and went 0-for-4 with an RBI in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader sweep of the Angels. He did not play in the matinee.

Marte's eighth-inning groundout produced his first MLB RBI since being called up last Saturday. The righty-hitting infielder was moved up from the bottom of the order to the leadoff spot, as injuries forced manager David Bell to make a change against left-handed starters. Most recently, Kevin Newman (oblique) or Stuart Fairchild (concussion) batted atop the order against southpaws. The manager opted for Marte, in just his third start in the majors, against Angels lefty Reid Detmers.