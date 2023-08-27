Marte went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 8-7 extra-innings win over the Diamondbacks.

Marte has seen regular playing time since he was called up a week ago. He's hitting a modest .227 (5-for-22) with two doubles, one RBI and two runs scored, though he's also logged four steals. His speed was on display with 18 thefts over 89 contests in the minors this year prior to his promotion. Marte has mostly played at third base, moving Elly De La Cruz into a more permanent role at shortstop while Matt McLain handles second base.