Marte entered Wednesday's 8-6 loss to the Giants as a pinch runner and finished up the game at third base. He did not get a plate appearance.

Marte made his season debut after being called up from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. He entered for Santiago Espinal, who got the start at third base. Jeimer Candelario had been the default option at the hot corner early this season, but a lingering slump may cost him playing time. Marte, who had a .954 OPS over 40 plate appearances at Louisville, should eventually work into the rotation at third base.