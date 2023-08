Marte entered as a pinch runner in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jays.

Marte was called up earlier in the day and is expected to serve as Cincinnati's primary third baseman, per Rob Terranova of MLB.com, while Spencer Steer takes on more work in left field. While it may seem crowded on the roster, injuries to Jake Fraley (toe) and Jonathan India (foot) mean there will be opportunities for Marte.