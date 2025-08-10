Marte went 3-for-4 with three doubles, one run scored and one RBI in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Pirates.

Marte got the Reds on the board with an RBI double in the fourth inning before scoring the game-winning run in the seventh. It was a much-needed showing for the 23-year-old, who entered the game in a 2-for-18 slump through six August contests. For the season, he's slashing .277/.320/.482 with seven homers, 29 RBI, 23 runs scored and seven steals across 178 plate appearances.