Marte was called up by the Reds on Saturday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Marte joined the Reds' organization at the 2022 trade deadline in a deal which sent Luis Castillo to Seattle. The 21-year-old has split time between shortstop and third base at the two levels of the minors this season, posting an identical .820 OPS at both stops while adding 11 homers and 18 steals in 89 games. The Reds have a very crowded infield after the arrival of several top prospects this season, though Jonathan India's plantar fasciitis means at-bats are available at least in the short term for Marte to show what he can do.