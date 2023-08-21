Marte started at third base and went 1-for-4 in Sunday's 10-3 loss to the Blue Jays.

Marte made his first MLB start, committed his first MLB error and recorded his first MLB hit with a ninth-inning double. He's expected to serve as the primary third baseman until second baseman Jonathan India (foot) can return. At that point, the Reds will need to accommodate Marte, Elly De La Cruz and Matt McLain at shortstop and third base. DH is a possibility, but there's a need to find spots for Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Joey Votto, not to mention Jake Fraley (toe) when he's ready to return.