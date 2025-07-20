Marte is starting in right field and batting seventh Sunday versus the Mets.

Marte has been the Reds' regular starter at third base, but Santiago Espinal is manning the hot corner Sunday while Marte is logging his first career appearance in the outfield. Per Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati, Marte began working in the outfield Saturday, as the Reds believe that having him in right while Espinal plays third base is a "stronger defensive alignment." Having Marte get experience in the outfield could also be a look toward a longer-term team construction, as prized third-base prospect Sal Stewart recently moved up to Triple-A.