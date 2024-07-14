Marte is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Since he completed his 80-game suspension and rejoined the Reds on June 27, Marte had started in each of the club's ensuing 16 games, slashing .177/.212/.258 with a home run and two stolen bases over 66 plate appearances. He'll get a breather for the Reds' final game before the All-Star break, but despite his lackluster production since his reinstatement to the roster, Marte should be locked into an everyday role heading into the second half. Santiago Espinal will spell Marte at third base Sunday.