Marte is hitting .365 with seven home runs, four steals and a 12:8 K:BB in his last 85 at-bats at Double-A Chattanooga.

Marte got off to a slow start in his first exposure to Double-A pitching, hitting .186 with 17 strikeouts in his first 15 games, but he has been dialed in since then. He has made 25 starts at shortstop and nine starts at third base, with the hot corner being his most likely long-term home.