Reds' Noelvi Marte: Homers again Sunday

Marte went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Marte tied the game in the sixth inning with a 448-foot blast of Zac Gallen, his third homer of the year, all of which have come in his last three games. The 24-year-old Marte has seen steady playing time in the outfield since returning to the majors earlier this month. He's gone 8-for-26 (.308) with a 1.049 OPS in nine games since his recall after slashing just .138/.194/.138 across 11 contests earlier in the season. One major difference between how Marte is hitting now compared to earlier this season is that he's not chasing balls outside the zone, per C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic. During his initial stint, he had 10 strikeouts over 31 plate appearances compared to just five in 28 PAs since his recall.