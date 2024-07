Marte went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Nationals.

Marte put the Reds up early with a second-inning solo homer. It was his second of the season and first in 14 games. After serving an 80-game suspension, Marte is still getting his timing down. He's batting .176 with a .499 OPS and a 32.9 strikeout percentage over 20 games.