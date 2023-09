Marte went 1-for-4 with a run scored and one steal in Friday's 9-4 loss to St. Louis.

Marte managed to steal home in the fourth inning after Willson Contreras tried to throw out Spencer Steer in a stolen base attempt at second. He is the second Reds player to steal home this year after Elly De La Cruz achieved the feat July 8 against Milwaukee. Marte now has six steals and is slashing .254/.329/381 over his first 63 at-bats in 19 games.