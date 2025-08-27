Marte started in center field and went 1-for-4 in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Marte, who transitioned from third base to right field midseason, made his first career start in the center field. Unfortunately for the Reds, it showed in the sixth inning when Marte misjudged a flyball that sailed over his head for a two-run double. He was later moved to right field, which has been his home on the diamond for the last month.