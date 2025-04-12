Marte is starting at third base and batting sixth against Pittsburgh on Saturday.

With Christian Encarnacion-Strand getting the day off, Jeimer Candelario will shift over to first base while Marte makes his first start of the 2025 campaign at the hot corner. Marte was called up from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday to fill the spot on the Reds' 26-man roster vacated by Matt McLain (hamstring), who was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Marte was slashing .353/.425/.529 with three stolen bases, six runs scored and five RBI across 40 plate appearances in Triple-A before being recalled by the big club.