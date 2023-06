Marte has been sidelined at Double-A Chattanooga since June 3 with a hamstring strain, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Rosecrans says the trip to the 7-day injured list was precautionary, so it sounds like a mild strain. On the season, Marte is slashing .293/.366/.484 with eight home runs and 10 steals in 47 games. His 16.9 percent strikeout rate is the best mark of his career and this is his first exposure to Double-A pitching.