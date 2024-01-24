Marte (hamstring) is on track to be healthy for the start of spring training, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Marte strained his hamstring in late November while playing in the Dominican Winter League. Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall said Wednesday that the injury carries a 6-to-10 week recovery timetable. Marte is roughly eight weeks into that and the start of spring training is three weeks away, so he should be fine. The 22-year-old looks to be in line for an Opening Day assignment at third base for Cincinnati, although there are lots of moving parts in its infield.