Marte has been playing through a finger injury during Arizona Fall League play, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "I have a small injury, a finger, but that is not going to stop me from playing," Marte said. "I want to end the year well. I feel good because on top of that, I'm still working to maintain my physique. We are going to try to finish this strong."

Marte has had trouble hitting for average in the Fall League, but he recently hit a massive home run this week. He's also working on learning a new position at third base, with both Matt McLain and Elly De La Cruz also at shortstop at higher levels in the organization.