The Reds activated Marte from the suspended list Thursday.

Marte has completed his 80-game PED suspension and the Reds will return him to their active roster on the first day he's eligible. The 22-year-old struggled mightily while on his rehab assignment, slashing just .151/.151/.170 with no home runs and a 15:0 K:BB over 53 plate appearances. Fantasy managers might be wise to keep Marte out of their lineups for now while he knocks some rust off, but the infielder should be rostered virtually everywhere. He should operate as the Reds' primary third baseman.