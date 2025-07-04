The Reds reinstated Marte (oblique) from the 10-day injured list, and he's starting at third base and batting seventh Friday against the Phillies.

Marte has been sidelined by an oblique strain since early May but is back on the active roster after going 10-for-30 with two homers and a triple during a nine-game rehab assignment. The 23-year-old has seen action in just 19 big-league games so far this season but has been productive when available with three homers, 17 RBI and an .857 OPS in 73 plate appearances.