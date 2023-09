Marte (nose) entered Tuesday's game as a pinch runner and scored a run in a 6-5 win over the Tigers.

Marte made his first appearance since sustaining a broken nose during pre-game warmups Saturday. He replaced Nick Martini as the automatic runner in the top of the 10th inning, scored the eventual game-winning run, then played third base in the bottom of the frame. It's unclear if the Reds are confident enough to have Marte play an entire game, but he looks like he's trending in that direction.