Marte is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs.

Marte will exit the lineup for the first time since July 7, ending a stretch of 22 straight starts during which he slashed .282/.317/.474 with four home runs, three steals, 11 runs and 10 RBI. The 23-year-old saw most of his playing time at third base in that stretch, but in the wake of last week's acquisition of Ke'Bryan Hayes, Marte may be thrust into more of a utility role moving forward that will include more opportunities in right field. He started in right field in each of the last four games, but he may end up settling into the short side of a platoon at that spot with the left-handed-hitting Jake Fraley.