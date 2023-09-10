Marte, who is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cardinals, was diagnosed with a broken nose, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The 21-year-old was struck in the face while playing catch ahead of Saturday's contest and cleared the concussion protocol, but he's still managing a fractured nose. Marte wasn't placed on the injured list amid a flurry of transactions by the Reds on Sunday, so he may not require a trip to the shelf. He could play soon depending on his pain tolerance and comfort level.