Marte is hitting .186 with one home run, four steals and a 17:7 K:BB in 15 games with Double-A Chattanooga.

While Marte has been a high-profile prospect since 2019, this is his first exposure to Double-A pitching and his first season as a primary third baseman, although he hasn't completely moved off shortstop yet. The slugging infielder hasn't gotten to much power yet (.119 ISO) and has been a bit unlucky (.244 BABIP), but his 25.4 percent strikeout rate and 10.4 percent walk rate are reasonable marks for a 21-year-old at Double-A.