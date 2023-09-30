Marte went 2-for-5 with a solo home run -- his second of the season -- and an additional RBI in Friday's 19-2 win over St. Louis.

Marte slugged one of six Reds home runs on the night, one shy of matching the franchise single-game record. Cincinnati was able to keep its faint hopes for a wild-card spot alive with the win, and Marte has been an integral contributor to the team's postseason push. The 21-year-old rookie has recorded at least one hit in 14 of his last 15 starts and is slashing .357/.400/.471 in September.