Marte went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an RBI double in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Angels.

Marte has logged four straight multi-hit efforts and has hit safely in 10 straight games. During the streak, he's gone 19-for-43 (.442) with three homers, six doubles and 11 RBI. He's been one of the Reds' most consistent hitters since returning from an oblique injury early in July. Marte is now slashing .302/.336/.527 with 10 homers, 39 RBI, 29 runs scored and seven stolen bases over 57 contests this season.