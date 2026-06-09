Reds' Noelvi Marte: Steals bag in loss

Marte went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Padres.

Marte singled and stole second base in the sixth inning before scoring Cincinnati's second run. He's started three of the last four contests after being recalled from Triple-A Louisville last week and recorded hits all three while scoring two runs. The steal was the second for Marte, who recorded one in an earlier stint with the Reds this season and stole 10 bases over 90 games in 2025. Marte raked while in the minors and will be given an opportunity to reclaim a spot in the outfield.