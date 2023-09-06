Marte went 3-for-3 with a double, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's comeback win over Seattle.

Marte logged the first three-hit performance of his young career Tuesday, reaching on an infield single in the third inning, notching a hustle double in the fifth and blasting his first big-league home run in the sixth. The highly regarded rookie is now hitting .255 with five doubles, one home run, seven RBI, six runs and five steals across his first 17 games (62 plate appearances).