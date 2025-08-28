Marte went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in a loss to the Dodgers on Wednesday.

A day after making his first career start in center field, Marte served as the Reds' right-fielder Wednesday. He accounted for Cincinnati's only run of the contest when he swatted a solo homer off Shohei Ohtani in the third inning. Marte came into the game in a 3-for-19 stretch at the plate on the heels of an 11-game hitting streak during which he batted a robust .447.