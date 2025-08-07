Marte is starting in right field and batting seventh in Thursday's game versus the Pirates.

Instead of benching Marte after trading for Ke'Bryan Hayes, the Reds have made Marte a full-time right fielder, starting him at the position six times across their last seven tilts. Marte is slashing only .216/.216/.324 over his last 10 games, so he'll need to pick it back up offensively if he wants to continue playing every day, but the Reds appear prepared to do what they can to keep the 23-year-old's bat in the lineup.