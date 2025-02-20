While Marte is in the Reds' big league spring training camp, he's taking his reps with the other prospects in camp, and not with the Reds lineup regulars, Charlie's Chalkboard reports.

The third base job battle is wide open, and while Marte technically has a shot to win the job, the way the Reds are handling him to begin spring training buttresses earlier notions that he'll begin the season at Triple-A Louisville. Jeimer Candelario, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Gavin Lux and even Santiago Espinal all have better chances to win the third base job on Opening Day.