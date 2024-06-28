Marte went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI, three runs and a stolen base Thursday against the Cardinals.

The 22-year-old made his season debut after sitting out the first 80 games of the season due to a PED suspension, and he immediately brought a boost to Cincinnati's lineup. Marte batted just .151 in 12 games during his minor-league rehab assignment, but he didn't show any of that rust in his first game with the Reds. He should operate as the club's primary third baseman the rest of the way after he posted an .822 OPS over 35 games in his first taste of the majors in 2023.