Marte started at shortstop and went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Wednesday's 4-3 win over Detroit.

Marte returned to the starting lineup for the first time since suffering a fractured nose during warmups prior to a game last Saturday. He had resumed playing Tuesday, when he scored the winning run as a pinch runner in extra innings. This was Marte's first start at shortstop, as Elly De La Cruz was given his first rest day since the All-Star break.