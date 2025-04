The Reds recalled Marte from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.

With Matt McLain (hamstring) headed to the injured list, Marte will rejoin the big-league squad to replenish the Reds' infield depth. The 23-year-old has gotten off to a hot start in the minors, slashing .353/.425/.529 with three steals through nine Triple-A games, though he owns just a .640 OPS in his MLB career.