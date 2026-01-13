default-cbs-image
The Reds re-signed Higgins to a minor-league contract Dec. 17.

Higgins slashed .240/.300/.345 with seven homers in 111 games with Triple-A Louisville in 2025 and is likely headed back there to start the 2026 season. The catcher last reached the majors in 2022.

