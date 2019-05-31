Alaniz was claimed off waivers by the Reds on Friday and optioned to Triple-A Louisville.

Alaniz threw four innings for the Mariners this season, allowing 10 runs (nine earned). He owns a 6.39 ERA in 12.2 innings for Triple-A Tacoma, though his 36.5 percent strikeout rate at that level does at least hint at some small amount of promise.