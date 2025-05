Hinds started in right field and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-1 win over Cleveland.

Hinds was added to the starting lineup when Gavin Lux was scratched due to back spams. The fill-in outfielder did what he does best: deliver an extra-base hit. Hinds has 15 hits in the majors over the last two years and 13 have gone for extra bases.