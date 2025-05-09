Hinds went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a double and a walk in Thursday's extra-inning loss to Atlanta.

Making just his second appearance of the season so far, Hinds took Atlanta closer Raisel Iglesias deep for a go-ahead two-run homer in the ninth inning. Hinds has flashed plenty of slugging potential during his brief major-league career -- he's now slashing .269/.345/.750 with six big flies, five doubles and 13 RBI along with two stolen bases over 58 lifetime plate appearances -- but he's struggled to lock down a consistent spot on the Reds' roster. The right fielder should get a chance to carve out a stable role while Noelvi Marte (oblique) is on the injured list, but there's no guarantee Hinds will stick around with the big-league club once Marte is healthy.