The Reds optioned Hinds to Triple-A Louisville on Thursday.

Hinds will end up as the roster casualty necessary to make room for Ke'Bryan Hayes, who was acquired by Cincinnati in a trade with the Pirates on Wednesday. Hinds owns a .959 OPS through 299 plate appearances in Triple-A this season but hasn't been able to translate it into MLB success, as he's gone just 5-for-43 at the plate in a Reds uniform.