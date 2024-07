Hinds went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in Thursday's 8-1 win over the Rockies.

Hinds made a fourth consecutive start in right field since being promoted from Triple-A Louisville earlier this week, and it may be hard to sit him down. The 23-year-old has hit safely in all four games, going 8-for-16 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, four RBI and two steals. Hinds, who's stolen bases in two straight games, was a double-digit base stealer in the minors.