Stewart went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and two additional runs scored in Monday's victory over the Cardinals.

Stewart delivered the second three-hit effort of his young career Monday, starting it off with a 112.6 mph blast over the left-field wall. The highly-touted prospect hasn't drawn a walk yet but continues to hammer the ball at the major-league level, slashing .297/.297/.622 with four homers and six RBI through his first 11 games.