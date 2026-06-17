Reds' Sal Stewart: Drives in four during win

Stewart went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk and four RBI in Tuesday's win over the Mets.

After Cincinnati opened the game with back-to-back walks, Stewart quickly capitalized by launching a three-run homer off Kodai Senga to give the Reds an early lead. He wasn't done there, adding an RBI single in the fifth inning to cap off a four-RBI performance. The long ball was Stewart's 14th of the season. The outburst was encouraging given his recent struggles, as he entered Tuesday batting just .184 with a .584 OPS in June. On the year, Stewart is slashing .252/.350/.456 with 13 doubles, 46 RBI, 39 runs scored and 11 stolen bases across 72 games.