Reds' Sal Stewart: Drives in four in comeback win

Stewart went 2-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Friday's 8-7 win over the Pirates.

A two-run homer off Paul Skenes in the fourth inning gave the Reds a 5-3 lead, and Stewart came through again in the bottom of the eighth with a two-run single as Cincy took the lead for good. The rookie slugger has been an RBI machine since the All-Star break, driving in 19 runs in just 14 games, and on the season he's delivered a .255/.334/.477 slash line with 23 long balls, 12 steals, 58 runs and an MLB-leading 84 RBI in 109 contests.