Stewart went 2-for-4 with a walk, stolen base and three RBI in Tuesday's 12-6 win over the Rays.

Stewart walked and stole his sixth base of the season in the top of the first inning. He later singled home a pair and had a sacrifice fly, driving in his league-leading 24th runs of the season. Stewart has gone 4-for-8 with one home run, five RBI, two steals and two runs scored in two games against the Rays to begin the week. He now has eight multi-hit games this season and is slashing .299/.394/.632 with eight homers, 24 RBI, 17 runs scored, six stolen bases and a 5:18 BB:K across 104 plate appearances.