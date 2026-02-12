Stewart shed 26 pounds during the offseason, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Stewart, primarily a third baseman in the minors, has a clear path to playing regularly at first base and designated hitter this season. Last season's primary starter at first base, Spencer Steer, will likely be a regular in left field while also subbing in at three infield positions. Stewart was introduced to first base last season and had a throwing error in the playoffs that led to a four-run rally by the Dodgers. It's unclear if the error prompted him to drop the weight, but the early report out of camp is that the slimmer Stewart has improved his athleticism. How that reduction in weight impacts his offense is something to monitor, but the 22-year-old prospect is confident he will retain his compact swing and continue to hit for power. During a September call-up last year, Stewart slashed .255/.293/.545 with five home runs, eight RBIs and 11 runs scored over 58 plate appearances.