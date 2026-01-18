Stewart spent the winter getting into better shape, losing 20-plus pounds, and he's been working on his defense at first base, Charlie Goldsmith of The Dayton Daily News reports.

After the Reds traded for Ke'Bryan Hayes last year, Stewart had to learn first base on the fly. He'll enter this season more comfortable at the position, and presumably has the inside track to play there regularly in 2026. The Reds still have to find playing time for both Stewart and Spencer Steer, but they can be in the same lineup with one of them at DH and the other at first base.