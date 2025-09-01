The Reds selected Stewart's contract from Triple-A Louisville on Monday. He will start at first base and bat sixth in the Reds' series opener versus the Blue Jays.

Stewart has been a consistent producer throughout his minor-league career, and he started getting to more over-the-fence power in his age-21 season. He slashed .309/.383/.524 with 20 home runs, 17 steals and a 15.6 percent strikeout rate in 118 games across Double-A Chattanooga and Triple-A. Stewart is capable of playing second, third and first base and should get regular work down the stretch. He's more of an average runner than a plus runner, so his speed may not translate in September, but Stewart's hitting ability, role and home park make him a worthwhile roster addition in fantasy.