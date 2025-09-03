Stewart is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

Following his promotion from Triple-A Louisville on Monday, Stewart started at first base in the first two games of the series with Toronto and went 2-for-8 with a run scored. Though he'll be on the bench Wednesday while Spencer Steer (leg) checks back in at first base following a two-game absence, Stewart could still have a path to at least semi-regular playing time in September while moving between second base and designated hitter.